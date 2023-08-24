Curtis Mathis, 90, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 5:01 pm
Curtis Mathis, 90, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Curtis was the son of the late Glenson and Emmaline Beck Mathis. Curtis was retired from the City of Winder as a mechanic.
Survivors include his wife, Essie Mae Collett Mathis; children, Rickie Mathis, Carol (Mike) Kitchens, Vickie Davis and Penny Mathis (Jerry McLocklin); brothers, JC Mathis and Sambo (Janice) Mathis; sisters, Florence Wallace and Kathleen (Jerry) Maynard; four grandchildren, Justin Ashley, Colby Cooper, Kevin and Nikki Davis; and five great-grandchildren, Chloe Ashley, Samuel, Nataleigh and David Cooper and Kaden Davis.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
