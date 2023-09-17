cooper

SYLVA, NORTH CAROLINA - Curtis Preston Cooper, Sylva, North Carolina, passed through the veil to join his wife, Christine, mother, father, brothers and sisters in the Spirit World on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

He leaves behind his four children, Terri Celene Cooper Shahgheibi, Jodi Deanne Cooper, Beverly Gaye Cooper Blackburn and Carolyn Diana Cooper Mathis; his late wife’s five children, Bartholomew Christian Peterson (Bart), Richard Eben Peterson (Rick), Julie Anne Peterson Grace, Orin Henry Peterson (Ski) and Christine Margaret Peterson; brother, Jerry Cooper; sisters, Hazel Shadburn and Juanita Nash; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 17-23

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.