SYLVA, NORTH CAROLINA - Curtis Preston Cooper, Sylva, North Carolina, passed through the veil to join his wife, Christine, mother, father, brothers and sisters in the Spirit World on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
He leaves behind his four children, Terri Celene Cooper Shahgheibi, Jodi Deanne Cooper, Beverly Gaye Cooper Blackburn and Carolyn Diana Cooper Mathis; his late wife’s five children, Bartholomew Christian Peterson (Bart), Richard Eben Peterson (Rick), Julie Anne Peterson Grace, Orin Henry Peterson (Ski) and Christine Margaret Peterson; brother, Jerry Cooper; sisters, Hazel Shadburn and Juanita Nash; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Curtis and Chris were former co-owners of Singing Waters Camping Resort located near Tuckasegee, N.C., from 1987 until 2007, when they built and moved into their forever home in Sylva.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. with a memorial to follow at Appalachian Funeral Services, 165 Skyland Drive, Sylva, Jackson County, North Carolina.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 18, 2023, from 11-12 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Jackson County, Georgia.
Graveside service: Monday September 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. with internment next to his late wife in the family plot at Mountain Creek Cemetery, 1116 Mountain Creek Church Road, Pendergrass, Jackson County, Georgia.
Evans Funeral Home Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
