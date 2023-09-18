buehler

PENDERGRASS - David Rainger “Sparky” Buehler, 89, Pendergrass, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

He was a man of few words until he had something to say. He told all of us, “You cannot learn with your mouth open.” He used his voice to either teach us something new or remind us of something from the past. He appreciated learning new things himself. Throughout his life he learned valuable lessons from his childhood friends and nanny, as a teenager he learned from family and friends.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 17-23

(0) comments

