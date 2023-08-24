COMER - Delores Smith, 84, Comer, died Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Born in Commerce, Cecelia Delores Smith, was a daughter of the late Cecil and Lucille McCoy Dyer and was preceded in death by her sister, Mickey Harrison.
Mrs. Smith was retired from the Clarke County School System and together with her husband, was an avid antique dealer.
Survivors include her husband, Sylvan Smith, Comer; daughter, Pam Campbell, Comer; son, Sam Smith, Colbert; grandchildren, Brandon Walker and John Walker; and great-grandchildren, Alex and Nate Walker.
No service is scheduled at this time.
Arrangements by Lord and Stephens, East.
