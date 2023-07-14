WINDER - Dennis Jerral "Jerry" Cronic, Winder, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023.
He was proud of the time he served his country in the United States Army. While in the Army he received specialized training at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 11:45 pm
WINDER - Dennis Jerral "Jerry" Cronic, Winder, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023.
He was proud of the time he served his country in the United States Army. While in the Army he received specialized training at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas.
He always enjoyed life and he loved spending time with his friends and family. He particularly enjoyed Sunday dinners with his granddaughter, Sara. Jerry loved spending time on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a true NASCAR fan and he always followed the late Dale “The Intimidator” Earnhardt. He loved old classic cars and pickup trucks and he was a sales consultant with U.S. Auto Sales.
Jerry loved anything outdoors: hunting, hiking and gardening and his lawn was always well kept. He loved animals, especially his Boston Terriers.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents, John Henry and Arah Lois Cronic; his wife, Joan Lavern Richardson Cronic; his sister, Mary Greason; his five brothers, William “Bill” Cronic, Charles Cronic, Sam Cronic, Red Cronic and Bob Cronic; and his two Boston Terriers, JR and Winston.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Flores and her husband Nelson; granddaughter, Sara Flores; sisters-in-law, Lois Decker Cronic and Ann Deaton Cronic; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Cronic family.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 16-22
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.