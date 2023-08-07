dhyden

Donald Dee Hyden,76, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Don served in the U.S. Army as an Army Specialist/E-4 with an Honorable Discharge. He served in both Vietnam and Germany. He was a member of the AMVETS in Winder Post 12. Don worked at Rhodia Chemical Plant in Winder for many years before settling in South Port, Fla.

