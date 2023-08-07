Donald Dee Hyden,76, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Don served in the U.S. Army as an Army Specialist/E-4 with an Honorable Discharge. He served in both Vietnam and Germany. He was a member of the AMVETS in Winder Post 12. Don worked at Rhodia Chemical Plant in Winder for many years before settling in South Port, Fla.
Donald Hyden is preceded by his father, Louis Damon Hyden; mother, Dora Ethel Rose; his siblings; and his son, Eric Donovan Hyden.
Donald Hyden is survived by his three step-daughters, Beth Osborne, Jayne Young and Paula Brayton; 10 grandchildren, Nicole, Andrew, Mason, Bo, Jacob, Paul, Seth, Jared, Sean and Kelly; and six great-grandchildren.
A joint funeral service to honor the life of Donald and Ruth Hyden will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Carter Funeral Home in Winder. Burial for immediate family only, will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in memory of Donald Hyden to Operation Spay Bay in Panama City, Florida, https://www.spaybay.com. Donations can be made through Paypal and is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to creating a No-Kill Bay County. Donald and his wife Ruth both used this facility and believed in what Operation Spay Bay stood for.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 6-12
