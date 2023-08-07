HOSCHTON - Donald J. Mulvane, 83, Hoschton, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023.
Don was born in Coshocton, Ohio, on January 10, 1940, and raised in New Comerstown, Ohio. After graduating from New Comerstown High School, he earned an associate degree. After receiving his diploma, he accepted a position in San Diego, California, before being drafted into the United States Army. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Don accepted a position in Atlanta, until his retirement after 31 years. After his retirement, Don and his wife, Wendy, traveled extensively.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Wendy (Slygh) Mulvane; daughter and son-in-law, Marci and Monty Farrell; granddaughter, Mackenzie Farrell; sister, Nancy Gadd; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Bud Best; a niece; and nephews.
As per Don’s wishes, there will be no memorial services. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Memorial Park South Cemetery in Flowery Branch.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, Ga. 30502, www.eagleranch.org.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 6-12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.