WINDER - Donice Hayes Brown, 68, Winder, died Sunday, September 3, 2023.
Donice was born on October 30, 1954, in Winder and was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a homemaker and a member of Mulberry Baptist Church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
WINDER - Donice Hayes Brown, 68, Winder, died Sunday, September 3, 2023.
Donice was born on October 30, 1954, in Winder and was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a homemaker and a member of Mulberry Baptist Church.
Donice was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Artis Brown; sons, Christopher Warren Brown and Artis Brown.
She is survived by her children, Joel Brown (Sharon), Buford, Jason Brown (Sheena), Ocala, Florida, and Jeannie Christensen (Tim), Auburn; grandchildren, Colton Dean Brown, Isabella Grace Brown, soon-to-be baby girl Brown, Rylie Annalynn Christensen, Ayden Scott Christensen, Calli Rene Christensen and Logan Jay Brown; all the children who crossed her life and called her Mama; and brothers, Dennis P. Hayes, Buford, and Craig Waycaster, Buford.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Todd Orr will officiate.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924. Share memories of Donice at hamiltonmillchapel.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 10-16
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.