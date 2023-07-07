Doris Lyvader McKie, 93, wife of the late Bennie Walter McKie, died on Thursday, July 5, 2023.
A native of Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Fields and Lola Mae Epps Fields. She was also preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers.
Lyvader had worked with Blue Bell in Comer and retired from Westclox in Athens. She was an extremely talented seamstress and an awesome cook.
Survivors include a number of nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel with Pastor Joe Dooley officiating. Interment will follow at Meadow Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional or donations may be made to the Meadow Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 646, Comer, Ga. 30629.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 9-15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.