COMMERCE - Dorothy Nell Ervin Garner, 89, Commerce, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Born on November 23, 1933, in Carnesville, she was a daughter of the late John Lester Ervin and Emma Crocker Ervin. Mrs. Garner was retired from Vend and was a member of Living Mission United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Newton Garner; son, Wesley Glenn Martin; brother, Boyd Ervin; sisters, Rachel Stephens, Louvie Mae Pritchett and Annie Belle Morgan; son-in-law, Dale Carter; and grandson, Josh Irwin Worley.
Survivors include son, David Martin, Alto; daughters and sons-in-law, Patti Worley (Cecil), Homer, and Carol Carter, Lula; daughter-in-law, Vicki Martin, Alto; Tim Garner (Sandra), Lula; Tammy Murray, Alto, and Jean Collins (Kerry), Gainesville; brothers, Charles Ervin, Sharpsburg, and Otha Ervin, Carnesville; sister, Evelyn McCoy, Cornelia; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Deron Crocker, Cecil Worley and Bryson Worley officiating. Interment will follow in Living Mission United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 27-September 2
