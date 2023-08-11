WINDER - Douglas Skinner, 80, Winder, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
Mr. Skinner retired from a successful career in the grocery business where he retired from Ingles as the produce manager. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved deer hunting and fishing.
Mr. Skinner was known for his infectious personality, love for people and God. He truly never met a stranger and enjoyed telling stories to anybody that would listen.
Douglas was a loyal family man and will be remembered dearly as a loving husband, father, brother and a special grandfather.
Mr. Skinner was preceded in death by his parents, W.N. Skinner and Hazel Maynard Skinner; son, Tony Skinner; and brothers, Donald and David Skinner.
Mr. Skinner is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judy Lee Skinner, Winder; daughters, Debbie (Todd) Kennedy, Brunswick, Lane (Dwight) McCright, Winder, and Christy (Bobby) Collins, Johns Creek; sister, Cathy (Dr. Ric) Almeroth, Winder; and nine grandchildren, Katy Costley, Conner Kennedy, Sierra Skinner, Ella Collins, Riley Skinner, Ayden Kennedy, Gracie Collins, Karissa McCright, and Sean McCright.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Douglas Skinner to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 13-19
(0) comments
