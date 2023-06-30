bower
Jenkins, Colleen

STATHAM - Dr. Allen Ebenezer Bower Jr., 74, Statham, passed away at home peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, after a battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Dr. Bower received a Master of Education Degree from UGA, a Specialist Degree from Georgia State University, and a Doctorate of Education from UGA. He taught at the Wright School in Durham, N.C., in the special education classroom. He was a special education teacher at Dyer Elementary School in Gwinnett County. He served as assistant principal at Sweetwater Middle School, principal at Norcross Elementary School and then principal at Benefield Elementary School. He retired as human resource director of Gwinnett County Schools.

