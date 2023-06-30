STATHAM - Dr. Allen Ebenezer Bower Jr., 74, Statham, passed away at home peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, after a battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Dr. Bower received a Master of Education Degree from UGA, a Specialist Degree from Georgia State University, and a Doctorate of Education from UGA. He taught at the Wright School in Durham, N.C., in the special education classroom. He was a special education teacher at Dyer Elementary School in Gwinnett County. He served as assistant principal at Sweetwater Middle School, principal at Norcross Elementary School and then principal at Benefield Elementary School. He retired as human resource director of Gwinnett County Schools.
Dr. Bower was a member of Bethlehem First United Methodist Church. He served as a Lay delegate to the North Georgia Methodist Annual Conference. He was a member of the Pastor Parrish Relations Committee, a volunteer member of the mission committee, and served as a Stephens Minister at Cannon United Methodist Church. He worked with the Barrow County Cooperative Benevolence Ministries on the Church of the Month Committee.
Dr. Bower was a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans and a loyal brother in the Theta Chi fraternity.
He collected firearms and enjoyed studying military history. He rode and owned horses and loved trail rides.
He will be remembered as a man who loved his family and especially his grandchildren. Family meant so much to him and he put family first. He was a friend who listened but he was also a colorful storyteller.
Dr. Bower is preceded in death by his parents, Neta Bell Kinney and Allen E. Bower Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Fran Pruett Bower, who he married at her parent’s home. He is also survived by his children, Lee (Kyle) Bower and Libby (Chris) Myers; grandchildren, Finn Bower, Eli Bower, Hannah Myers and Lily Myers; sisters, Sandra (Jerry) Gillean and Anita (Art) Jackson; and nieces and nephews, Jason Gillean, Kevin Gillean, Will Jackson and Stuart Jackson.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem First United Methodist Church. Officiating the service will be the Revs. Frank Bernat, Beth Dickinson and Megan Gomez. The burial will follow at Bethlehem UMC Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dr. Bower to Bethlehem First United Methodist Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 2-8
