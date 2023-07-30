allen

COMMERCE - Dr. Carlton Ellis Allen Jr., Commerce, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at his residence after a brief illness.

Dr. Allen graduated from Furman University in 1977 with a BA in English. He received a Master of Divinity degree from Southern Seminary in 1980 and earned a Doctor of Ministry degree while serving as Minister of Youth at First Baptist Church, Greenwood, S.C.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 30-August 5

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.