COMMERCE - Dr. Carlton Ellis Allen Jr., Commerce, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at his residence after a brief illness.
Dr. Allen graduated from Furman University in 1977 with a BA in English. He received a Master of Divinity degree from Southern Seminary in 1980 and earned a Doctor of Ministry degree while serving as Minister of Youth at First Baptist Church, Greenwood, S.C.
His sermons have been published in Baptist Today and Next Sunday and he has authored a book of short stories entitled, "Stories of Falling Toward Grace". He has also contributed to a book about the late Furman chaplain, Jim Pitts, entitled, "Walk With Me".
Dr. Allen has served as pastor of Beech Grove Baptist Church in Owenton, Ken. (1980-1981), as minister to youth at First Baptist Church in Greenwood, S.C. (1981-1994), as pastor of First Baptist Church of Claxton (1994-2004), as pastor of First Baptist Church of Commerce from 2004-2021, and was current interim pastor at First Baptist Church of Greenwood, S.C. from February 2023 to July 2023.
Dr. Allen was a passionate Furman University fan, along with a great love of baseball and golf and would tell everyone he met he was able to play at the Augusta National Golf Course.
He was the number one fan of his wife, three children and grandchildren. He never let distance, weather or any other obstacle prevent him from being present to cheer them on.
Carlton was the son of the late Carlton Ellis Allen Sr. and Louise Dodd Oliphant Allen.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Logan Allen, Commerce; son, Carl (Taylor) Allen; two daughters, Elizabeth Allen and Vicki (Adam) Anderson; and three precious grandchildren, Colton Ledbetter, Ellison Anderson and Cooper Allen.
Funeral service: Monday, July 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the First Baptist Church of Commerce with the Rev. Lanny Reich officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home.
Donations in his memory may be made to WGHS Diamond Club, 4863 Guthrie Cemetery Rd., Loganville, Ga. 30052.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 30-August 5
