HULL - Elemuel Lumpkin "E.L." Smith Jr., 86, Hull, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
He was born in Cedartown on September 3, 1937, and he was the son of Elemuel Lumpkin Smith Sr. and Malline Beck Smith (both deceased).
Mr. Smith worked at Lockheed in Marietta, before moving to the Athens area to work at Reliance Electric, where he worked in manufacturing engineering as a numerical control programmer. He worked at Reliance for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2000.
Mr. Smith was also an active longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and in various other roles. Mr. Smith enjoyed gardening, watching NASCAR and spending time with grandchildren and family.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Poteete Smith; children, Ken Smith (Donna) and Sheila Tyson (Don); brother, Bobby Smith; grandchildren, Andrew Tyson and Sarah Tyson; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Neese community, with the Rev. Jim Phillips officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Don Tyson, Andrew Tyson, David Smith, David Hamdy, David Black and Mike Hanley. Ed Culbertson will also serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
Mr. Smith’s family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Brown Health and Rehabilitation in Royston, as well as Affinis Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2227 Diamond Hill-Neese Road, Hull, Ga. 30646.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
