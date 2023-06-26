HOMER - Ella Mae Whitworth Smith, 95, Homer, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at her residence under the care of Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Smith was born May 24, 1928, in Stephens County to the late Henry and Nancy Whitworth. She was a member of Charity Baptist Church, Homer.
Ella Mae was most commonly known to those who love her as "Mama Mae". She wore a number of hats. From loving devoted wife and mother, to preacher’s wife, sister, grandmother, aunt, best friend, community leader and always a faithful prayer warrior. She was someone you could share the joys of life with and a shoulder to lean on in times in tribulations. She may have been small but she was a mighty warrior of God.
The pride of her family she created with the love of her life, Bill. To know Mama Mae was to love her. You always knew with her in your corner you also had the army of the Lord fighting for you.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. William "Bill" Smith; a son, William Jerry Smith; six brothers, Clarence, Roy Lee, Herschel, Luther, L.A. and Marshall Whitworth; and two sisters, Clara Watts and Gertrude Kirby.
Survivors include a son, Mike and Lynn Smith, Albany; daughters, Patsy and Richard Jordan, Lula, and Cathy and Stevie Boatright, Baxley; five grandchildren, Casey Nichols, Cornelia, Christy and Shane Maynard, Commerce, Dr. Truitt and Jessica Boatright, Cochran, Brandon and Amber Boatright, Baxley, and Andy and Anna Jordan, Baldwin; 12 great-grandchildren, Hannah and Emma Maynard, Braelyn, Walker, Maecon, Bella, Raylan, Grayson and Bodie Boatright, Ethan Massee, and Brendan and Hudson Jordan; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Henry Whitworth, Martin; and a sister, Evelyn Sosby, Cornelia.
Funeral service: Monday, June 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Whitlock Mortuary in Toccoa, with the Rev. Scott Smith officiating. Interment to follow at Tom’s Creek Baptist Cemetery with Andy Jordan officiating. Active pallbearers are Casey Nichols, Dr. Truitt Boatright, Brandon Boatright, Andy Jordan, Shane Maynard and Anthony Whitworth. Honorary pallbearers are Penny Coleman, Cindy Holbrooks, Janet Patterson and Becky Hooper from Hospice Care.
Whitlock Mortuary, Funerals and Cremations is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Ella Mae Whitworth Smith. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers and sign the online guestbook at www.whitlockmortuary.net.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of June 25-July 1
