drake

Eric Conrad Drake, 45, cherished husband, father, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Born in Athens, he was a son of Hazel Bridges and the late Randolph Conrad Drake. Eric was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and was a truck driver for Penske Logistics. He was a faithful Christian and a member of Crossroads Church.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 27-September 2

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.