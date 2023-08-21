Eric Conrad Drake, 45, cherished husband, father, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 11, 2023.
Born in Athens, he was a son of Hazel Bridges and the late Randolph Conrad Drake. Eric was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and was a truck driver for Penske Logistics. He was a faithful Christian and a member of Crossroads Church.
Eric had a generous heart and enjoyed helping others, rock collecting and most importantly, ensuring that his family was properly loved and cared for.
His beloved family includes his wife, Valarie Drake; children, Devon, Myra, Vandra, Kara and Branson; daughter-in-law, Haley; son-in-law, Aaron; and brother, Alex.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Crossroads Church. Interment will follow at Community Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 9 until 10 a.m. at the church.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 27-September 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.