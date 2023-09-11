Erma Jean Patterson, 62, wife of 41 years to Tony Patterson, died on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
Mrs. Patterson was the daughter of the late Herschel Glenn “Penny” Hunsinger and Bobbie Jean Looney Hunsinger.
Erma was the property manager of AE Solutions along side her husband Tony. She was a member of Sonlight Baptist Church where she taught children’s Sunday School.
She was a loving wife and mother and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, include five children, Cindy (Kenneth) Potts, Bud Robinson, Darrell Robinson, Tina (Randy) Head and Brittany (Tommy) Hanson; siblings, Shirley Robinson, Bobbie Haley and David (Tonya) Hunsinger; 14 grandchildren, Savannah, Madison, Courtney, Dustin, Austin, Breanna, Haley, Isabelle, Andruw, Jaiden, Casen, Bayani, Ascher and Emily; and one great-granddaughter, Alaina.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Sonlight Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
