wells

JEFFERSON - Estelle Childs Wells, 65, Jefferson, entered rest Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Mrs. Wells was born in Winder, a daughter of the late George Doris Childs and the late Reba Bowles Childs. Mrs. Wells was a member of Faith Pentecostal Church and was a retired dietician with the Clarke County Board of Education.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 17-23

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.