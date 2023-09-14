JEFFERSON - Estelle Childs Wells, 65, Jefferson, entered rest Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
Mrs. Wells was born in Winder, a daughter of the late George Doris Childs and the late Reba Bowles Childs. Mrs. Wells was a member of Faith Pentecostal Church and was a retired dietician with the Clarke County Board of Education.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wells is preceded by a brother, Johnny Childs.
Survivors include her husband, Joe L. Wells, Jefferson; two sons, David Pinkston (Donice) and Derick Wells (Amanda), all of Jefferson; sister, Pat Smith (Randall), Ila; brother, Jackie Childs (Elaine), Jefferson,; sister-in-law, Judy Childs, Jefferson; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild with one on the way survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Christopher Reeves and Matt Calvert officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of Estell’s favorite charities, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 17-23
