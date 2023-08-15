Gary Dwayne Roberts, 57, cherished husband, father, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 5, 2023.
Born in Panama, he was a son of Nativida Saavedra and the late Ray Tommy Roberts. Dwayne was a Veteran of the United States Navy and was the owner of Air Service Heating and Cooling.
He enjoyed farming and had a passion for camping and fishing. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Angie Roberts.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Roberts; three sons, Mathew, Blake and Jacob Roberts; several brothers and sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow in the Colbert City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 20-26
