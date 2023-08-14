George Daniel Hudson Jr., 70, was born on August 22, 1952 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 13, 2023, after a well-fought battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Mr. Hudson had a long and successful career in the banking business. He was responsible for many bank mergers and acquisitions.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 13-19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.