George Daniel Hudson Jr., 70, was born on August 22, 1952 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 13, 2023, after a well-fought battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Mr. Hudson had a long and successful career in the banking business. He was responsible for many bank mergers and acquisitions.
Mr. Hudson was preceded in death by his father, George Daniel Hudson Sr.; mother, Pearl Maree McCarthy Hudson; and grandparents, Jerry Franklin Hudson and Mary Brown Hudson, Joe McCarthy and Eleanor McCarthy.
Mr. Hudson is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Anthony) Stevens; granddaughter, Crickett Thompson; sister, Jerrie K. (Jeff) Hulsey; niece, Danielle (Tyler) Wilcher; and great-niece, Charlee Ann Wilcher.
Per the request of the family, no formal service will be held.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 13-19
