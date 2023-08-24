ATHENS - Grace Worley Gulley, 94, Athens, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
ATHENS - Grace Worley Gulley, 94, Athens, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
She was born August 7, 1929, in Franklin County to James Iras Worley and Nettie Mealor Worley.
After graduating from Banks County High School, she moved to Athens and worked in nursing and later as a hair stylist. She operated Grace’s Beauty Shop on Commerce Road for many years.
She married Edd Everett Gulley in September 1951; they had two sons, Paul Harvey and Harold Everett. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Athens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her elder son, three sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Harold Gulley and Angela Ray, Skokie, Ill., and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, Athens, with the Rev. Matthew Marston officiating. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
The family requests that memorial gifts be made to the First Baptist Church, Athens.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
