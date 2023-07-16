BRASELTON - Grady Lee, 75, Braselton, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, surrounded by his family, on the same piece of land that he was born on.
Mr. Lee was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed fishing and hunting. Grady retired as a carpenter. He was a devoted family man and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Lee was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Auburn.
Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Lee and Martha Carter Lee; and siblings, Lucille Hammond and Lewella Elliott.
Mr. Lee is survived by his loving wife, affectionately known as Grady’s “Chief and Sugga”, Bertha Baughcum Lee; son, Jimmy “BoBo” (Jennifer) Lee; daughters, Tina Lee and Becky (Kathleen) Lee; sibling, Lewnell Thomas; seven grandchildren, Mikayla (Tiffany) Lee, Jerricah Hancock, Elizabeth (Ryan) Shirley, Meghan (Justin) Stevens, Ethan Lee, Christi (T.J.) Solsberry and Aaron (Brittany) Samples; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended friends and family also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Frankie Green officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family welcomes flowers or donations may be made in his memory to Trinity Baptist Church, 1434 Cronic Town Rd., Auburn, Ga. 30011.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 16-22
