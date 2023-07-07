COMMERCE - Guy Martin Jr., 77, formerly of Commerce, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Hamilton Medical Center, Dalton, following a brief illness. The last few years his battle with dementia and other medical issues took its toll, but he showed his courage in facing life's challenges with a smile.
Mr. Martin was born in the Brockton community to the late Guy and Ester Ruth Deaton Martin. Mr. Martin retired from Jackson Electric Membership Corporation as a mechanic in the maintenance shop. He has quite a history and most who know him can tell many vivid stories of his past.
His past work history entails being a diesel mechanic, a licensed electrician, plumber and a farmer. Guy could also sew and cook and was just a few hours short on getting his pilot’s license.
He loved attending concerts, singing and dancing. Guy entertained many with his Elvis impersonations. He enjoyed fishing, attending racing events, was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and loved watching western shows. Mr. Martin loved all his family deeply and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his son, Greg Martin; brothers, Frank and Jessie; and sisters, Myrtle, Frances, Betty Lou, Mary and Louise.
Mr. Martin is survived by his daughter, Dana Martin Nichols (Steve), Nicholson; sisters, Nina Watkins and Nora Brock, both of Nicholson; four grandchildren, Heather Dalton (Aaron), Whitney Wilson (Brian), Cole Martin (Rebecca) and Camryn Martin; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Guy brought so much joy to our lives that we ask you to gather and celebrate his life with us by sharing your favorite memories and joyful moments during a visitation on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 9-15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.