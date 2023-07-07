martin

COMMERCE - Guy Martin Jr., 77, formerly of Commerce, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Hamilton Medical Center, Dalton, following a brief illness. The last few years his battle with dementia and other medical issues took its toll, but he showed his courage in facing life's challenges with a smile.

Mr. Martin was born in the Brockton community to the late Guy and Ester Ruth Deaton Martin. Mr. Martin retired from Jackson Electric Membership Corporation as a mechanic in the maintenance shop. He has quite a history and most who know him can tell many vivid stories of his past.

