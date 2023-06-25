JEFFERSON - Harold Fletcher, 80, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, June 23, 2023.
Mr. Fletcher was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Edgar and Annie Lou Wright Fletcher, was a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the deacon board for 50 years.
Mr. Fletcher was a member of the Jefferson Lions Club, the Commerce Kiwanis Club, Jackson County Jaycees, was former board member and chairman of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
Mr. Fletcher graduated from the University of Georgia with an MBA in 1973 and enjoyed a successful career with Bell South for 30 years. After his retirement, Mr. Fletcher founded and operated several real estate companies and was still active in his businesses upon his death.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Fletcher is preceded by a daughter, Jan Carithers; son, Robin Lee Fletcher; along with his three brothers, Larry, Jerry and Charles.
Survivors include his wife, Guynelle Gaines Fletcher, Jefferson; two sons, Jon Fletcher (Crystal), Jefferson, and Ray Fletcher, Jefferson; sister, Linda Stalker, Nicholson; three sisters-in-law, Cathy, Brenda and Cheryl Fletcher; along with eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Phil Carpenter and Chad Rising officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Austin Fletcher, Christopher Carithers, Johnny Lee Klugh, Pat Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher and Ryan Fletcher.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Harold Fletcher to the Gideons International/Jackson West Camp, P.O. Box 755, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of June 25-July 1
