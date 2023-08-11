Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Harold Thomas Varn, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023.
Harold was born on November 7, 1944, in Savannah and grew up in Hampton, S.C. with his older brother Buddy. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack Varn and Jennie Thomas Mills.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Mary Tom; his daughters, Tara Mason (Stacey) and Jennifer Trudeau (Scott); son, Cliff (Kate); step-son, Cleve Long; step-daughter, Lisa Sherrill; his brother, John “Buddy” Varn; his 11 grandchildren, Blake Lanier, Max Mason, Jacob and Brooklyn Trudeau, Garrett Crane, Ethan and Hudson Varn, Cooper and Avery Long and Jack and Will Sherrill; and five great-grandchildren, Riley and Harper Crane, Karson and Maci Lanier and Stiles Simons.
Harold was a member of what became KA fraternity at Georgia Southern College and was initiated into KA in Statesboro in March of 2022.
A few years after college he was a member of the very first graduating class of Northwestern University in Chicago to receive certification in orthotics. Harold worked in that field most of the rest of his life and retired in 2022 as Southeastern Account Executive with Orthomerica Products Inc. He loved his work and his customers were his friends.
Harold was an amazing man whose personality would light up the room and therefore made many friends wherever he was. He was an avid golfer who had shot his age or below many times and had six lifetime holes-in-one.
He also loved hunting, fishing, woodworking, cooking, gardening and especially cheering on the Dawgs. In the last few years he had acquired another “love” and was a Bourbon Brother to three friends in his neighborhood.
Harold was a role model who was adored by his family and beloved by everyone who met him. He loved life and his family and will be missed beyond words.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 12-2 p.m. at Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association, 1101 Northchase Parkway, Marietta, Ga. 30067, www.heart.org and/or First Tee, www.firsttee.org, a foundation empowering kids and teens through the game of golf.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 13-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.