NICHOLSON - Harvey Jack “Buddy” Stephens, 52, Nicholson, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
Born on December 9, 1970, in Toombs County, Mr. Stephens was the son of the late Jack Stephens and Patsy Higgs Williams. He was a journeyman lineman with the IBEW Union and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Fortson Stephens; daughter, Heather Stephens; son, Tyler Stephens; sister, Deanne Bridges; brother, Eddie Stephens; and nephews, Matthew Tidwell and Coley Purcell.
Funeral service: Friday, September 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Walt Coley officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 1, 2023, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
