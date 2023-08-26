stephens

NICHOLSON - Harvey Jack “Buddy” Stephens, 52, Nicholson, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Born on December 9, 1970, in Toombs County, Mr. Stephens was the son of the late Jack Stephens and Patsy Higgs Williams. He was a journeyman lineman with the IBEW Union and was of the Baptist faith.

