DACULA - Hazel Hicks Cochran, 89, Dacula, formerly of Hoschton, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
She was born in Cumming to the late Ruby Williams and Willie Washington Hicks. She graduated from Grady High School in Atlanta.
Updated: August 6, 2023 @ 4:15 pm
Mrs. Cochran retired as a secretary for the Georgia Department of Education. She was a lifelong member of Winder First Baptist Church and a member of the Hoschton Women's Civic Club.
She was a natural artist and loved painting, especially oil painting. She was a sweet, kind, thoughtful and generous lady who loved to laugh and loved hosting family and friends with her husband, Charles.
Mrs. Cochran was proud of her heritage. She loved sweets and chocolates were her favorite. She had a special place in her heart for cats, especially her cat, Shadow.
She and her husband Charles enjoyed traveling and went to Hawaii and on cruises to Alaska and Canada.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cochran was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles E. Cochran.
She is survived by family, Janice (C.V.) Dinsmore, Doris Worthington, Morris (Pat) Major, Horace (Niki) Cook and Lynn (Wayne) Camp; close friends, Bob (Patricia) Herring and Jack (Gerri) McEntee; many nieces and nephews; and a host of close friends.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
Week of August 6-12
