ATHENS - Hazel Louise Dills Brewer, 92, Athens (South Jackson community), entered rest Tuesday, July 23, 2023.
Mrs. Brewer was born in Banks County, the daughter of the late Curtis Andrew Dills and the late Janie Whitlock Dills, was a homemaker and a member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brewer is preceded by her husband, James Luther Brewer; son, Gary Brewer; daughter, Linda Rice; brothers, Curtis, Jerry, Pete, David, Pledger and Willie Dills; and sisters, Betty Thurmond and Jeanette McDonald.
Survivors include a daughter, Ann Dawson, (Harry); sons, Randall Brewer, Donald Brewer, Ken Brewer (Cindy) and John Brewer (Tracey); sisters, Carolyn Hill, Shirley Roberts, and Martha Whelchel; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 12 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Brenson Jennings and Tom Miles officiating with burial to follow in the Crooked Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Caleb, Kyle, Josh, Jace, Nate and Adam Brewer.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 6202 Jefferson River Road, Athens, Georgia 30607.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 30-August 5
