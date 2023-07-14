fields

COMMERCE - Heidi Waldroup Fields, 57, Commerce, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Fields was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late James Maurice and Janet Ruff Waldroup. She was a member of The Grove and was employed at Athens Clarke County Police Department.

