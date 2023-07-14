COMMERCE - Heidi Waldroup Fields, 57, Commerce, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Fields was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late James Maurice and Janet Ruff Waldroup. She was a member of The Grove and was employed at Athens Clarke County Police Department.
Mrs. Fields is survived by her husband, Greg Fields, Commerce; daughter, Jena Brown (Derek), Braselton; son, Zak Fields (Katie), Commerce; sisters, Sherryl Kukelhan, Shannon Mihal and Holly Arrowood, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 12 p.m. at The Grove Gymnasium with the Revs. Chad Rising and Rodney Wilbanks officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 14, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to iServe Ministries, 246 Buroak Dr., Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 16-22
