HOMER - Helen "Susie" Bowden, 85, Homer, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at her home.
Susie was born on September 3, 1937, in Atlanta to the late Charles and Ruby Burdette. In addition to her parents Mrs. Bowden is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William Bowden.
Mrs. Bowden had many hobbies but bowling was her passion, she bowled in many leagues in Jefferson and Gainesville over the years. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Survivors include a sister, Jeanette Amos; son, Chuck Bowden (Kim); Daughters, Sheila Ledford, Gwen Gary (Thomas) and Cynthia Brown (Mike); nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 27-September 2
