ATHENS - Hill Wynn "Dickey" Steed III, 80, Athens, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hill Wynn Steed Jr. and Capitola Holliday Steed; his siblings, Michael E "Mickey" Steed and Jacqueline S "Jackie" Adams; and his granddaughter, Joely Castang.
Dickey was a proud graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and Brenau University. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and his community in the Athens Clarke County Police Department, retiring after 38 years. He was an active member of the American Legion, Post 163, where he connected with fellow veterans.
Dickey was a hardworking man who devoted much of his time to helping his fellow citizens and providing for his family. Outside of work, Dickey loved tinkering on cars, treating each trip to the junkyard for spare parts like a treasure hunt.
He felt most at peace near water. His fondest memories included days spent fishing with friends and family and the many happy summers he and his wife spent at Myrtle Beach with their daughters.
In retirement, Dickey took pleasure in the simple things - cutting grass on his riding mower, fussing at deer for eating his corn, and caring for the family's dogs, cats and horses.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gayle Cox Steed; his daughters, Kimberly (Jean-Baptiste) Castang and Wendy Steed; and his granddaughters, Katiana and Maris Castang.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens West in Watkinsville. Please join us to remember and honor his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, Watkinsville, Watkinsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 10-16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.