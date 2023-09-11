WINDER - Horace Chambers, 81, Winder, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
Mr. Chambers retired as a truck driver for Harrison Poultry. He was a man who loved deeply in his own unique way, working tirelessly to provide for his family. He was an incredibly compassionate and loving individual who gave his all in everything he did. His fierce love and unwavering dedication touched the lives of those around him. His absence will be deeply felt, and his memory cherished.
Mr. Chambers was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Chambers and Ruby Roberts; and siblings, William Chambers, Sarah Mae Hall and Lois Toole.
Mr. Chambers is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Lou Chambers, Winder; children, Henry (Wendy) Chambers, Acworth, and Melissa (Glen) Rowe, Winder; and granddaughter, Abigail Gravlin, Acworth.
Funeral service: Friday, September 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Frankie Green officiating. Burial will follow the service at Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 5 until 9 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 10-16
