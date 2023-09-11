chambers

WINDER - Horace Chambers, 81, Winder, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Mr. Chambers retired as a truck driver for Harrison Poultry. He was a man who loved deeply in his own unique way, working tirelessly to provide for his family. He was an incredibly compassionate and loving individual who gave his all in everything he did. His fierce love and unwavering dedication touched the lives of those around him. His absence will be deeply felt, and his memory cherished.

