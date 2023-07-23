Inez Elliott Green, 81, wife of Alan Taft Green, died on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Born in Fannin County, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Ola Elliott and was also preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Green was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Survivors in addition to her husband, Alan, of 54 years; include one daughter, Karen (Zachary) Fletcher; foster daughter, Sara (Andrew) Duggins; sister, Ruby Nichols; brother, Paul Elliott; six grandchildren, Walker and Ellie Wilson Noah, Drew Fletcher and Lily and Jenna Duggins; special niece, Wanda Rich; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel with the Revs. Billy Owensby and Scott Adams officiating. Pallbearers will be Ricky Autry, Geroge Chandler, Ricky Brooks, Doug Lee, Tim Dobbs and Wayne Chandler. Interment will follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Baptist Church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 23-29
(0) comments
