COLBERT - J. Randy Gabriel, 68, Colbert, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
A native and lifelong resident of Oglethorpe County, he was the son of the late Robert William Gabriel Sr. and Sybil Irene Gabriel. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three nephews; and one niece.
He is survived by his lovely wife of 45 years, Donna Marie Gabriel; son and daughter-in-law, Logan and Crystal Gabriel; grandchildren, Kinleigh Darracott and Coralynn Gabriel; two brothers, William “Dub” Gabriel and Greg Gabriel; two half-sisters, Marlene and Darlene Gabriel; and four nephews.
Randy was heavily involved in many 4H programs in Madison County and Oglethorpe County for many years. He had a passion for teaching firearms safety and sports to the members of 4-H. Randy was a coach on the Madison County 4-H shotgun team for 2 years, and the Oglethorpe County shotgun team for 11 years. He also assisted in coaching the Madison County archery and BB gun team. He impacted the lives of countless young adults in the 4-H S.A.F.E Programs.
Naturally, Randy also loved to hunt and had a joy for anything outdoors related. He would take any child hunting that wanted to learn and very much enjoyed doing so.
Randy worked at the University of Georgia in the animal and dairy science department and farmed for many years, but he was most known as a cowboy.
Funeral service: Thursday September 21, 2023, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home East.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 3-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 17-23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.