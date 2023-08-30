J.W. Epps, 86, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
J.W. was an avid fisherman, devoted NASCAR fan, and Ford Mustang enthusiast. He was retired from Westinghouse, where he worked for more than 38 years.
J.W. was born in Royston on May 1, 1937, and was the son of the late Willard and Jessie Epps.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Damron Epps; his infant children, Michael and Anita Epps; and his sisters, Nettie Mae McCarty and Betty Jo Fowler.
Survivors include his children, Bruce (Denise) Epps and Gloria (Jim) Booth; grandchildren, Melissa (Kieser) Hull, Michael Epps, Amanda (Darius) Ross, Meagan (Eric) Woods and Wesley Booth; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Eulene Ingram, Willene Disharoon and Melinda Bernard; brother, Gary Epps; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to friend and caregiver, Jennifer Parham, and Bristol Hospice for their care.
Funeral service: Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Gilead Baptist Church, 42 Booger Hill Road, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 1, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at Gilead Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilead Baptist Church.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
