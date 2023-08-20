griffeth

Jackie S. Griffeth passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Mrs. Griffeth was born February 13, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Robert G. Strickland Sr. and Mae Ruth Echols Strickland. She was born in Athens.

