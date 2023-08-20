Jackie S. Griffeth passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Mrs. Griffeth was born February 13, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Robert G. Strickland Sr. and Mae Ruth Echols Strickland. She was born in Athens.
She attended Madison County Schools, West Georgia College and The University of Georgia. She began her teaching career at Hart County High School and soon returned back to her alma mater where she taught for the next 30 years until her retirement in 1996. While at MCHS Mrs. Griffeth was named Star Teacher and was the senior class sponsor for the majority of her tenure where she organized graduation commencement for decades of graduating students.
Beyond teaching her business education classes at MCHS Mrs. Griffeth also established the work based learning program that continues to serve students today. She was also an active member of the Madison County Retired Teacher Association.
Mrs. Griffeth served on the board of trustees for the Madison County Library. She was a member of Moon’s Grove Baptist Church for over 50 years where she served in various capacities there.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Griffeth was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth Griffeth.
She is survived by her two daughters, Amy Griffeth Bray (Jeff) and Tressa Griffeth Powell (Tim), two granddaughters whom she adored, Mary Paige Powell and Addie Powell; her siblings, George Strickland (Autumn) and Brenda Moon (Dennis); and by several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to her angel caregivers, Debbie Bone, Annette Hannah, Tina Dove and Susette Fields.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Moon's Grove Baptist Church.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Moon’s Grove Baptist Church.
Flowers or donations are welcome in honor of Mrs. Griffeth.
Mrs. Griffeth, lovingly known as Mimi, selflessly served her family, community, and students with her sweet spirit and smile that will continue to be a blessing to all who knew her.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 20-26
