James Ambrus Wilson was born on October 23, 1950, to the late Johnny Wilson and Sadie Hardy Wilson. He departed this life on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Saint Mary's Hospital following a brief illness.
James resided in the home with his sister, Mary Williams, who was his primary caregiver, along with her son, Steven L. Williams.
James Accepted Christ at an early age and joined the New Salem Baptist Church where he served faithfully until the decline of his health. He loved singing, playing music on his CD player, attending Bible study at New Grove Baptist Church, watching on-line worship service when he couldn't attend church, eating at Captain D’s and spending time with his family.
He would spend many days sitting out on the car porch waving at folks as they passed by. He was one of the first people to attend Jackson Creative, formerly known as Solar Tech.
James loved giving orders to "Fish Mouth" (Debra) and sending for "His Boy" (Brian) to come cut his hair and take care of his grooming needs.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Minnie Lee Gresham and Darlene Hemphill.
He leaves to cherish his memory two brothers, Rev. Fred Wilson, Jefferson, and Donald (Betty) Wilson, Comer; four sisters, Mary Lois Williams, Ora Dean Rowe, Elease (Issac) Simpson and Lavern Mack, Jefferson; and a Host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church with Pastor Elijah McDonald presiding over the service. Interment will follow at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Wilson will lie in state Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m.
Family to Receive friends: Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia 30549, 760-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhome.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 30-August 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.