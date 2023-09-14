James Calvin Coile, 93, cherished husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 11, 2023.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, he was the son of Burley Coile and Corine Moon Coile. Calvin attended Meadow Baptist Church as a child and eventually became a minister himself and pastored three churches in the area.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was an avid bird hunter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Justin Coile; grandson, Marshall Coile; and sister, Oline Morris.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Bobbie Booth Coile; daughter-in-law, Elaine Hamdy (David); one grandson, Preston Coile (Melanie); granddaughter-in-law, Karen Raspberry (Sean); and four great-grandchildren, Maddox, Luke, Isabella and MaryMac.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
