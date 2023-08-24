NICHOLSON - James Patrick Morris, 85, Nicholson, died Monday, August 14, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Morris was born in Hall County to the late James Dillard and Annie Lee Ferguson Morris. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and was a retired electrician with the University of Georgia.
Mr. Morris is survived by his wife, Doris Poole Morris, Nicholson; sons, Ronnie Morris (Dottie), Cornelia, Timmy Morris (Rhonda), Lula, Michael Morris (Tracey), Cornelia, Terry Morris (Teresa), Maysville, Mickey Poole (Stefanie), Nicholson, and Rickey Poole (Michele), Athens; daughter, Glenda Meeler (Randy), Nicholson; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Gillsville Baptist Church with Pastor Shannon Rhodes officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
