WINDER - Jeffrey Scott "Jeff" Simpson, 54, Winder, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023.
Jeff worked many years in construction. He loved college football and basketball.
He was preceded in death by his father, Quincy Simpson, Toomsboro; brother, Kevin Simpson, Bethlehem; and half-brother, Daniel Simpson, Milledgeville.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Sandra Morris; step-father, Ned Morris; step-son, Kenneth Lynch; step-brothers, Tony and Greg Morris; step-sister, Marsha Sams; niece, Delaney Simpson; nephew, Eli Simpson; five aunts; and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
