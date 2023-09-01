STATHAM - Jerry Dee Lampp, 80, Statham, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Jerry was born in Dublin to the late Mattie Ray Morris and Ressie Franklin Lampp. His position as a salesman for Yocam Diamond Battery brought him to Barrow County. He was the owner/operator of Lampp Battery–HiAmp from 1968 until 2006.
Jerry was a past member of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners and enjoyed serving the citizens of Barrow County. He was a member of 1025 Church in Statham.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel Ray Lampp, Floyd Gene Lampp, James Madison Lampp Hartley and Horace Grady Underwood; and his sister, Grace Underwood Rye.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy Dixon Lampp; his sister, Mary Frances McDaniel, Dublin; his children, David (Kim C.) Lampp, Winder, Ken (Shannon Park) Lampp, Winder, Jeffery (Ginger) Lampp, Statham, and Jason (Kim M.) Lampp, Statham; grandchildren, Chase, Duke, Zeb, Sarah, Emily and Chandler; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 4 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Donations in memory of Jerry Dee Lampp may be made to 1025 Church in Statham.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 3-9
