WINDER - Jerry Lee Casper, 79, Winder, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Mr. Casper was a devoted Mason for 48 years and was a member of the Davidson Lodge #103. Jerry was a welder by trade then served as a well known milk man for Permalot for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting.
Mr. Casper was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Glender Stinchcomb Casper; and his parents, Edward and Lunette Finch Casper.
Mr. Casper is survived by his son, Terry Joe (Robbin) Casper, Winder; daughter, Chris (Terry) Elam, Winder; sister, Penny (Eric) Kirkland, Richmond, Va.; three grandchildren, Paige Dolby, Christopher Phillips and Callie Casper; and four great-grandchildren, Walker, Katrina, Lane and Blakely.
Graveside service with Masonic rites: Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with Worshipful Brother Larry Boozer officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family of Mr. Casper welcomes flowers or donations may be made in his memory to the Davidson Masonic Lodge #103, 200 Pleasant Hill Church Road NE, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 30-August 5
