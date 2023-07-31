WINDER - Jerry Lee Casper, 79, Winder, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Mr. Casper was a devoted Mason for 48 years and was a member of the Davidson Lodge #103. Jerry was a welder by trade then served as a well known milk man for Permalot for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting.

