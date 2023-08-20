BRASELTON - Jerry Lee Hulsey, 62, Braselton passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center–Braselton, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Hulsey was born September 17, 1960, to the late John Paul Jr. and Marjorie Thompson Hulsey in Charlotte, North Carolina.
He was employed by the Town of Braselton for 20 years as a lab analyst with the wastewater department and was of the Christian faith.
Mr. Hulsey is survived by his wife, Sue Ellen Hulsey, Braselton; daughters and son-in-law, Elisha Hulsey, Braselton, and Heather and Kody Savage, Gainesville; grandchildren, Jericha McLelland, C.J. McLelland and Evelynn Hulsey; brothers and sister-in-law, John P. III and Trudy Hulsey, Braselton, and Jeff Hulsey, Braselton; and many nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2565 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 114, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 or www.cancer.org
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 20-26
