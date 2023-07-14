lomax

BETHLEHEM - Jimmy Lee Lomax, 79, born in Alto on April 12, 1944, passed away on July 10, 2023, at his home in Bethlehem, Georgia, surrounded by family and friends.

Jimmy was predeceased by his mother and father, Dimie and Elmer Lomax; brothers, Bobby, Benny and Jip; sisters, Ruby and Nora; and niece, Angie.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 16-22

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.