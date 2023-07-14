BETHLEHEM - Jimmy Lee Lomax, 79, born in Alto on April 12, 1944, passed away on July 10, 2023, at his home in Bethlehem, Georgia, surrounded by family and friends.
Jimmy was predeceased by his mother and father, Dimie and Elmer Lomax; brothers, Bobby, Benny and Jip; sisters, Ruby and Nora; and niece, Angie.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 52 ½ years, Patsy; daughters, Tammy and Robyn; son, Shane; grandchildren, Timothy, Gabrielle, Tyler and Abby; and great-grandson, Raymond.
Jimmy, with his family, settled in Bethlehem in 1971 after serving in the U.S. Army Military Police with 3 ½ tours of duty in Vietnam and a tour in Turkey.
His civilian career started with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office as the only junior deputy at the time. He later worked for the police departments of Snellville and Stone Mountain, followed by service as a revenue agent for the State of Georgia. He went on to join the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, during which time he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.
Jimmy also served in the Georgia Army National Guard, retiring in 1994. He later retired from the GBI as Special Agent Principle in 1999. He came out of retirement to serve as chief deputy for Walton County and then chief deputy for Barrow County. After 50 years in law enforcement, Jimmy finally retired in 2015.
He was a member of the Freemasons and Shriners. He donated to the local community, and he and his wife Patsy were sponsors to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
He was passionate about his family and his career. He spent many years enjoying his lake cabin, taking fishing trips to the coast, and going on ocean cruises with his family and friends.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him as husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and colleague.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
"May You Rest in Peace Pop".
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 16-22
