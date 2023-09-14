JEFFERSON – Joel Kenneth Davis Sr., 87, Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, September, 12, 2023.
Joel was born in Birmingham, Alabama, February 25, 1936, to Joe and Annie Ruth Adams Davis. His family moved to Jefferson when he was 2 years old. He grew up on a farm in Jefferson and learned early a strong work ethic from his father. He also had after school jobs at Jefferson Mills where his father worked and at various places in town.
After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and became an air traffic controller stationed in England for three years. After completing his time in the military, he returned to Jefferson, married, started his family and a new career. He was employed by Talley Industries/General Time Corporation and continued his education becoming head of engineering research and development and had several patents. He was transferred to Davidson, North Carolina, where he attended North Carolina State University.
He and his family returned to Georgia in 1979. He traveled extensively during his military and professional career. He retired in October 2000.
His interest in life was varied and interesting. He was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman and enjoyed camping (close to a golf course). He enjoyed reading and was always researching and building things.
He was an Extra Class Amateur Ham Radio Operator, Boy Scout Leader, artist and poet. His individual specialized birthday and Christmas cards will always be cherished by his family.
He served on mission trips and was active in community service. He has served as head of the deacon board, deacon, Sunday School teacher and enjoyed singing in the choir.
His sense of humor and ability to tell stories of his life experiences was enjoyable to the listener and he was always at the ready to share. His family, his friends and his compassion for others was unparalleled.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, Joel was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Bond Davis; his son, Joel Kenneth Davis II; his sister, Carolyn Albritton; and a step-grandson, Jory Alexander Davis.
Joel is survived by his wife, "Smarty" Marty LaNelle Davis; son, David (Stephanie) Davis, Nicholson; step-daughter, Lorraine (Ron) Dipple, Tryon, N.C.; step-sons, Bennie (Brenda) Davis, Hornsby, Tenn., and Andrew (Sonia) Davis, Dahlonega; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
At his request, a private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date by Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, and officiated by the Rev. Ken Bennett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local church or favorite charity.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the nurses at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, and the outpouring of love and support by his family and friends.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 17-23
