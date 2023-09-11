COMMERCE - John C. Briscoe Sr., 86, Commerce, died Sunday, September 10, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. Briscoe was born in Snellville to the late Albert Daniel and Rosa Lee Jones Briscoe. He was a member of Maysville Baptist Church and the Lions Club. Mr. Johnson was retired from Johnson Motor Lines.
Mr. Briscoe is survived by Sarah Dunson Briscoe, Commerce; son, Johnny Briscoe (Paula); Debbie Housworth (Mike), Commerce; sister, Ellen Atkinson, Franklin; four grandchildren, Ashley Beauchamp (Justin), Michael Housworth (Bralee), Andy Briscoe (Laura) and Andrea Hudson (Joel); five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. Shane Roberson officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 10-16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.