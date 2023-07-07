LULA - John F. Jackson, 87, of the Rock Springs community in Lula, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Mr. Jackson was born on April 11, 1936, in Brookmont, Maryland, to the late Morgan Paul and Mary Ellen King Jackson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Segers Jackson; son, Edwin Lee Smith; and brother, James F. Jackson.
Mr. Jackson was a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church where he had served as a Sunday School teacher. He was a retired United States Navy Veteran with 20 years and was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association.
He had also retired from the United States Postal Service with 22 years of service.
Survivors include his daughters, Mary Parrish, Joni Greene, Janette Jackson, Amy Jackson and Connie Hammerbeck; sons, Kevin Jackson and Paul Jackson; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Rock Springs Baptist Church with the Revs. Bart McMillan and David Harbin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy and the Grant Reeves Honor Guard.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Youth Ministry at Rock Springs Baptist Church, 747 Rock Springs Road, Lula, Georgia 30554.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 9-15
