HOSCHTON - John Nicholas Krutilla, 78, Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
John was born in Steubenville, Ohio, and raised in Weirton, West Va. John was the captain of the golf team while at Weirton High School, and upon his graduation in 1962, he enrolled at West Virginia University. In 1967, he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.
John then began his career at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio. He remained in Akron for the next 12 years before relocating to Gadsden, Ala. John continued working for Goodyear for another 20 years. In 1999, he retired as the quality assurance engineer after 32 years of service to the company.
Mr. Krutilla will be remembered for his love of golf, fishing and woodworking. He had a creative mind and could fix anything. He was a family man who especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
John Nicholas Krutilla is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna McDonnell Krutilla; daughters, Johnna (Chuck) Luhrs, and Frances (Russell) Smith; grandchildren, Nicholas, John, Mallory, Matthew, Blake, Carson and Ally; and sisters-in-law, Sherri Krutilla and Ivaleen McDonnell Forren.
John is preceded in passing by his parents, Nicholas and Helen Talamine Krutilla; son, John Jeffrey Krutilla; brother, Kenneth Krutilla; aunt, Rose Talamine Gobi; and mother-in-law, Mildred McDonnell.
Graveside service: Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 12 p.m. at the Williams Southside Memorial Park, 1009 SR-77 N, Gadsden, Ala., where John will be laid to rest next to his son.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research and encourages you to take your children and grandchildren fishing, golfing or to a ballgame. Spend time with them and make lasting memories.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 6-12
