HOSCHTON - John Nicholas Krutilla, 78, Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

John was born in Steubenville, Ohio, and raised in Weirton, West Va. John was the captain of the golf team while at Weirton High School, and upon his graduation in 1962, he enrolled at West Virginia University. In 1967, he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.

Week of August 6-12

