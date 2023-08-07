WINDER - Joseph Ephraim Brannen, Winder, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
He was born in Macon on April 25, 1946, to the late Morris William Brannen and Corinne Simpson Brannen.
August 7, 2023
He was retired and previously worked with Monumental Life Insurance Company. He also was president of Blazer Concepts. Joe loved music, especially singing. He enjoyed going to the YMCA and Senior Center. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jennifer Brannen; daughter, Karma (Michael) Wright; son, Jade (Nikki) Brannen; granddaughter, Clarissa Wright, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service: Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Snow's at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial was in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 28, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Donations to donor's church or favorite charity were accepted.
