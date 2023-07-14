COMMERCE - Judith Anne Hames, 76, Commerce, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at her residence.
Mrs. Hames was born in Willoughby, Ohio, to the late Frank H. and Kathleen Carter Bock. She was a retired hairdresser and worked in retail for many years.
Mrs. Hames is survived by her husband, Joe Hames, Commerce; son, Michael Barber, DeKalb County; and sister, Sherry Crews, Waycross.
No services are planned at this time.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
